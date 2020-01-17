House Members Launch Caucus Aimed at Impact of AI, Automation

Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., and Bryan Steil, R-Wis., on Jan. 15 officially launched the Congressional Future of Work Caucus, which they said will focus on “challenges and opportunities prevalent in the U.S. economy,” including those posed by automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“The Caucus plans to discuss a number of topics, including the growing effects of automation on the workforce, the emerging impact of artificial intelligence on society, and the possible disruptiveness on the U.S. economy,” the group said.

The caucus, which said it has 19 members, intends to serve “both as a repository of information and as a group focused on working across the aisle to ensure that Congress has the resources necessary to make informed policy decisions on the issue,” it said.

“The future of work depends on us working together now,” Reps. Blunt Rochester and Steil said in a statement.

“Technology, manufacturing, and jobs are changing. We must be proactive and take advantage of the opportunities ahead of us. Among other issues, we’ll examine how to create effective skills programs, promote growth within emerging industries, and help workers access good paying jobs. These are priorities to families in Wisconsin and Delaware, and everywhere in between,” they said.