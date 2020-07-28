House Government Ops Panel Plans August 3 FITARA Scorecard Hearing

The House Government Operations Subcommittee is planning to hold a hearing on August 3 at 2 p.m. EST to release the tenth version of the FITARA Scorecard, according to a knowledgeable source. A witness list for the hearing has not been released.

The scorecard is published every six months by the House Oversight and Reform Committee to grade the performance of major Federal agencies across a variety of IT modernization and related policy categories.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., chairman of the subcommittee said earlier this month that the hearing was planned for July 30. He said at that time that the upcoming scorecard would not feature an “F” or “D” grades for the Federal agencies rated.