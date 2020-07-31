House Committee Approves Congressional Continuity of Operation Recs

The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress approved a dozen recommendations to improve the continuity of operations in Congress in the event of a crisis.

The Select Committee, which had 29 recommendations adopted by the House on March 10 just days before much of the Federal government transitioned to remote work, produced new recommendations based on the experience of the pandemic.

“These recommendations bring more certainty to our operations and will help the legislative branch continue operating at its best for the American people,” said Select Committee Chair Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., and Select Committee Vice Chair Tom Graves, R-Ga., in a statement. “Especially when facing a crisis, Congress needs to be working effectively and efficiently to get the job done for our constituents.”

The recommendations are: