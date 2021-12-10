Legislative leaders from the House and Senate – along with Federal CIO Clare Martorana, officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and other government agencies – are headlining MeriTalk’s TMF Forward morning virtual program on December 16 with the latest developments on the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) that Federal agencies use to re-tool their networks and boost cybersecurity.

The TMF is changing the game for Federal agencies to meet increasing demands to modernize their networks, and the fund is prioritizing bids from agencies with projects that upgrade high-impact systems, cybersecurity, citizen services, and enterprise-wide services.

MeriTalk’s first-ever TMF Forward will showcase the value of the fund, how far it has come this year with $311 million of awards to agencies thus far, and signposts for future awards from the fund’s $700 million coffers. Congress appropriated $1 billion to the TMF as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan earlier this year, and spending bills now active in the House of Representatives aim to add another $250 million to the fund.

The TMF Forward virtual event kicks off with legislative outlooks from Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who chairs the House Government Operations Subcommittee and is a prime mover behind the latest TMF funding efforts.

Attendees at the Dec. 16 event will also hear from:

Federal CIO Martorana, who chairs the TMF board and is leading the charge on Federal modernization strategy;

Matt Hartman, Deputy Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity at CISA, who will share how the TMF is helping Federal agencies meet the mandates laid out in President Biden’s executive order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity;

Keynote speaker Raylene Yung, the Executive Director of TMF at the General Services Administration, who will discuss how the TMF is a crucial resource available to agencies as they drive forward long overdue IT modernization projects;

Guy Cavallo, CIO at the Office of Personnel Management, who will talk about modernizing high-impact Federal systems;

Steven Hernandez, CISO at the Department of Education, who will discuss how to meet cybersecurity challenges;

Beth Cappello, Deputy CIO at the Department of Homeland Security, who will discuss the importance of TMF funding for cross-government collaboration and scalable services; and

Sanjay Koyani, CTO at the Department of Labor, who will talk about public-facing digital services.

In addition to the slew of Federal speakers, the program includes several private sector speakers – including Michael B. Jackson, Global Head of Industries for DocuSign, Gary Markham, Vice President of Technology for INTEGRITY Global Security, and Michael Nappi, Chief Product Office of ScienceLogic – who will provide industry insight into the TMF awards and the gains that Federal agencies can realize from them.

