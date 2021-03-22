To manage an increased workload, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is looking for a contractor to provide technical support for a cloud base software-as-a-service (SaaS) case management solution to aid its Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals (OMHA).

OMHA said it needs the case management solution to “take advantage of the efficiencies that electronic processing can produce.” According to a request for proposal on Beta.Sam.gov, OMHA has already contracted with an unnamed system integrator to deploy the Electronic Case Adjudication and Processing Environment (ECAPE). The ECAPE project is intended to give OMHA a stable, responsive, user-friendly system with functionality that fully supports OMHA’s business processes and allows greater OMHA staff efficiency.

OMHA and the system integrator are “currently well into the Operations and Maintenance phase of the project to ensure it meets for OMHA’s needs, as well as developing and implementing enhancements to the base electronic system in place,” the RFP says. Further, OMHA noted that the system is “very complex,” and that its core “relies not only on the commercially acquired SaaS and a cloud service provider, but also interfaces with other HHS systems such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Systems’ (CMS) Medicare Appeals System (MAS).”

According to the request for proposal, OMHA is looking for a contractor to provide independent technical oversight and support in managing an enterprise IT Program separate from the ECAPE System Integrator development and operations and management contract.

The eventual contract will be an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract and last for five years.