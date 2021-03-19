The Department of Health and Human Services has appointed Kevin Duvall acting chief data officer.

According to Duvall’s LinkedIn page, he took on the acting CDO title last month, after serving as the agency’s deputy CDO since October 2020.

The CDO position at HHS has been something of a hot potato at DHS in recent months. Former CIO Jose Arrieta was interim CDO at the agency before leaving HHS last year. Perryn Ashmore who is now the agency’s CIO, stepped into the CDO role on an acting basis last summer.