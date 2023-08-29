The use of AI technologies to streamline the hiring process at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is still in the “very early” stages at the agency, according to HHS officials.

Jeffery Anoka, deputy chief human capital officer at the HHS, talked about how the HHS is looking into AI as a possible solution to streamline efforts in its hiring process during an online event titled “Workplace Reimagined” hosted by Federal News Network on Aug. 28.

“That is something that we’re starting to do now. But we are having conversations now about how we may be able to leverage AI,” said Anoka.

Some of the examples provided by Anoka on how AI can be leveraged include “[helping] with the development of position descriptions,” as well as being able to help with “job analyses and vacancy announcements at large.”

During the same panel discussion, Bob Leavitt, chief human capital officer at the HHS, took it a step further and addressed some of the concerns that he and others at HHS have when it comes to adopting AI technology.

“We always have to recognize that there is going to be no enhancement unless we do the groundwork and that often comes down to the basics, the foundational work of reimagining, rethinking, and simplifying workflows, so that it can align with any new tool that we bring to market,” stated Leavitt.

Leavitt added that any tools currently being used or that may be used in the future will continue to be “human centered.”

Currently, the department has been employing a robotic process automation tool “that is able to go in and call out some of the resumes and pull resumes from existing certificates into [a] system of up to 74,000 resumes,” according to Anoka.

Streamlining the hiring process across Federal agencies has recently become a serious focal point for agencies looking to hire top talent.

“We’re competing with not just the hundreds of other Federal agencies, but we’re competing with the entire U.S. economy and global economy for that matter,” Anoka said.