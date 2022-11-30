The Health and Human Services Department’s (HHS) Office of Civil Rights (OCR) is seeking recommendations and solutions to replace its legacy Program Information Management System (PIMS) with a new and modernized system to manage and track OCR activities and become the organization’s system of record.

OCR’s current PIMS is 20 years old and utilizes outdated technologies which are “extremely expensive to maintain and cumbersome to use,” according to a request for information (RFI) posted to Sam.gov on Nov. 28.

The division is responsible for ensuring that individuals receiving HHS-funded program services are not subject to unlawful discrimination, providers and others can exercise their conscience rights, individuals have the right to access their health information, and individuals can trust the privacy and security of this information.

PIMS integrates the office’s various business processes, such as compliance activities, correspondence tracking, and records management, among other things. Therefore, OCR wants to replace its current legacy PIMS with a new modernized system to manage and track its activities.

According to the RFI, building a new system will help improve user efficiency and utilize the latest technology in addition to still being flexible to accommodate business changes.

“The services being sought are to support all aspects of the PIMS replacement within OCR, including migration of more than two terabytes of data to the new system,” the RFI reads. “This requires highly trained and highly skilled consultants and analysts who are integral to the success and performance of OCR and further OCR’s mission as described above through various mission support activities.”

HHS explained that the requested solution should include:

Systems configuration services so the new system automates OCR’s business processes and provides continued flexibility with minimal or no custom development;

Data migration services to move data from the old PIMS to the new PIMS and to clean data for inconsistencies;

Project management services under the guidance of OCR and using the HHS Enterprise Performance Life Cycle framework and best practices; and

Implementation support services, such as conducting a pilot and updating based on these results to deploy the new system and provide post-deployment support as well as staff training and transitioning support.

Responses to the RFI are due Jan. 9, 2023.