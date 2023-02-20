Harness, a San Francisco-based provider of software delivery platforms, said last week that several of its product modules have been accepted into Platform One, which the U.S. Air Force operates as its DevSecOps platform.

Platform One, the Air Force says, “allows users to deploy a DevSecOps Software Factory and start solving software problems with a 90% solution day 1, instead of starting from nothing.”

Harness said that three of its modules – Continuous Integration (CI), Continuous Delivery (CD), and Security Testing Orchestration (STO) – are now available on Platform One in its Iron Bank authorized container repository.

Harness said the addition of those modules brings to Platform One “a CI solution that is at least four times faster than other CI solutions, with test and cache intelligence; the industry’s first fully-automated Continuous Delivery solution; and a complete solution for security and pipeline governance via Open Policy Agent (OPA).”

“Now any U.S. government agency can use Harness solutions in their own DevSecOps environments or via Platform One – increasing speed-to-mission and reducing the burden on developer teams, without compromising security,” the company said.

“Accelerating the continuous delivery of software for the public sector has a tangible impact on mission-critical projects,” commented Nic Chaillan, who is now a Harness advisor and formerly was the Air Force’s Chief Software Officer.

“Harness is solving a critical need for government agencies to effectively scale their operations and represents a step forward in the modernization of DevSecOps and IT innovation within the sector,” he said.