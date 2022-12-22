With the holiday season upon us, we at MeriTalk wanted to spread some holiday cheer. We’ve gathered up photos of our furry friends dressed in festive attire, meeting Santa, or just enjoying some winter weather.

One of best parts of the holiday season is spending time with the ones we love, including our non-human family members. Whether your family members have fur, feathers, fins, scales, or are just regular old humans, we hope you have a joyous holiday season and a bright new year.