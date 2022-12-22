With the holiday season upon us, we at MeriTalk wanted to spread some holiday cheer. We’ve gathered up photos of our furry friends dressed in festive attire, meeting Santa, or just enjoying some winter weather.

One of best parts of the holiday season is spending time with the ones we love, including our non-human family members. Whether your family members have fur, feathers, fins, scales, or are just regular old humans, we hope you have a joyous holiday season and a bright new year.

Natty Boh is hoping she ends up on Santa’s “Good List” again this year.
Eddy is keeping watch to make sure Santa leave some bones under the tree.
Love is ready to cuddle up for a long winter’s nap.
Pepper was on the “good” list last year and is pretty sure it’ll be the same this year.
Curry has been hard at work Santa’s workshop.
Bruce and Butch love to play in a winter wonderland.
Fred is looking extra festive in his big red bow.
Oliver’s favorite toy was all the wrapping paper his human’s used.
Lulu is rocking green and red to get in the festive spirit.
Happy Holidays
Kate Polit
Kate Polit
Kate Polit is MeriTalk's Assistant Copy & Production Editor covering the intersection of government and technology.
