GSA to Establish COVID-19 Screening Services Buying Guide

The General Services Administration (GSA) is setting up an ordering guide, templates, and procurement resources for Federal agencies to obtain enhanced screening services for their facilities due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A recent request for information (RFI) was released to establish a list of GSA and Veterans Affairs Schedules contractors that can provide enhanced screening services and inform GSA’s ordering guidance and procurement resources for those services.

“These services will augment existing security screening at government buildings, or at buildings used by government agencies, by providing temporary signage, requesting all building entrants (to include facility management teams (security, custodians, mechanics, and construction personnel)) to provide information about symptoms they may have that could indicate COVID-19 illness, and this will include taking the temperature of individuals (with a calibrated remote temperature sensing device) requesting access to the facility,” the RFI said.

In staffing and managing the health screening process, contractors don’t need a medical background, but the services required will be: