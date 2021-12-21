The General Services Administration (GSA) has released new details about several upcoming multiple-award blanket purchase agreements (BPA) to help speed up enterprise-wide modernization initiatives and meet increased demand for secure commercial cloud products and services.

GSA has yet to determine a timeline for solicitation releases and awards, but all three pools have anticipated awards dates in 2022.

The acquisition strategy will be divided into three phases. The first pool of awards will be focused on Infrastructure as a Service and Platform as a Service. The second will focus on Software as a Service. And the third phase will focus on Cloud Professional Services.

According to an agency notice, before releasing solicitations for any pools under the BPA, “GSA will issue a draft solicitation and hold an industry day to allow industry the opportunity to review, ask questions, and provide additional feedback on the proposed requirements and acquisition approach.”

The new cloud BPA is a part of a larger GSA effort to further expand commercial cloud service offerings on a pay-as-you-go basis – an action that the agency announced earlier this year. In the request for information, GSA looked to industry to provide feedback on the proposed multiple-award BPA the will allow agencies to acquire and implement secure, seamlessly integrated, commercial cloud service offerings as a replacement for legacy enterprise IT services and products.

“The IT environments in which the government operates are changing and evolving at a rapid pace, driving GSA to leverage the Multiple Award Schedule Cloud SIN to develop an easy-to-use, government-wide acquisition solution for cloud services in a hybrid model,” GSA said. “The number-one thing agencies ask for is an acquisition solution that offers a full set of commercial, secure, soup-to-nuts, cloud products and services. We think now is the right time to make it happen.”