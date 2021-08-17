Congratulations go out to CIOs and tech staffs from the General Services Administration (GSA) for top score – and to the Department of the Interior (DoI) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) for most improved scores – on the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s FITARA 12.0 Scorecard issued on July 28.

As winners of the latest MeriTalk FITARA Awards, the three agencies are recognized for their grading improvements in a tough pandemic and security environment, and their strong commitment to strengthening key IT capabilities up and down the scorecard.

MeriTalk’s FITARA Awards remains the only Federal IT awards program whose outcome relies on data determined by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and is graded through the unwavering commitment to oversight by the House Government Operations Subcommittee.

CIOs and tech staffs from award winning agencies usually are feted at an in-person reception on Capitol Hill featuring remarks from subcommittee leaders, but the continuing COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep us mostly to remote interactions. We look forward to getting together in person as soon as we can to celebrate.

As always, the easiest way to make sense of the committee’s multicolored scorecard is to view MeriTalk’s FITARA Dashboard.

And now, without further ado, the MeriTalk FITARA Award winners for Scorecard 12.0:

BEST OVERALL: General Services Administration

GSA took the top spot among all 24 CFO Act agencies graded by the committee, with an “A+” grade.

Credit goes to rising scores in two categories: GSA’s grade in the cybersecurity category moved up to an “A” from a “B,” and its grade in progress for the transition to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) communications services contract jumped two full grades, to a “B.” The EIS category on the latest scorecard measures whether an agency has made it to the 50 percent mark in the transition.

MOST IMPROVED: Department of Interior, Social Security Administration

The Department of Interior saw its overall score jump by a full letter grade, to “B+.” That’s because while its scores in other categories remained the same, the agency earned a one-letter grade boost in the transparency and risk management category, to a “B.”

Social Security Administration went up a full grade, to “B+,” because of a jump in its EIS transition score to an “A” grade, from a “B” grade on the previous scorecard. The agency’s overall score also incorporates a jump in its CIO authority enhancements grade.

Please join us in congratulating the winners of MeriTalk’s FITARA Awards for scorecard version 12.0! Bragging rights last until December when the next version of the scorecard is expected to publish.