GSA Takes a Human-Centered Approach to CIC

The General Services Administration (GSA) revealed a new human-centered design for its Cloud Information Center (CIC) on May 13, in accordance with web design guidelines in the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act.

“The next iteration of the CIC puts people at the center of technology,” Cloud Program Manager John Radziszewski said. “By improving its design and upgrading its platform, it will be much easier for the GSA Cloud Team to publish information and for stakeholders to act on it.”

CIC – the Federal government’s base for cloud computing knowledge – will now be formatted to adhere with best practices that keep the end user in mind. The key principles of the new design include accessibility for people with disabilities, basing design around user needs and tasks, consistent appearance, secure hosting and connectivity, original content, searchability, and mobile-friendly.

“The government’s one-stop-shop for all things cloud now offers an enhanced digital experience that organizes complex information from a variety of authoritative sources into a format that is more accessible and digestible,” GSA Assistant Commissioner of IT Category Bill Zielinski said of the transformation.

Originally launched in May 2019 as a part of the Office of Management and Budget’s Cloud Smart Strategy, CIC is a tool for educating the Federal workforce on cloud migration and support. The new CIC platform features a cleaner interface, intuitive navigation, and content organized around the cloud adoption lifecycle.