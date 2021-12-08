The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Technology Transformation Service (TTS) wants to build a federated authentication service and is looking for input on this effort, according to a request for information (RFI) posted on Sam.gov.

According to the RFI, instead of an actual identity provider (IDP), TTS envisions this service as an authentication broker that does not need to store identity information within the solution. Instead, the service would support multiple Federal agency IDPs and allow users to log in to a site via their IDPs.

The RFI noted that the service would also “support Cloud.gov and other Federal agency customers,” the RFI stated. Cloud.gov is a platform-as-a-service capability that allows Federal agencies to develop applications that help deliver mission requirements without needing to manage cloud infrastructure, maintenance, security, or compliance.

According to the RFI, one possible use case of a federated authentication service support of cloud.gov would be a website that uses the Cloud.gov authentication broker to allow access by employees of two agencies.

Additionally, the RFI also noted that with a federated authentication service, a Federal agency might provide access to government and non-government users via the authentication broker, tapping government IDPs and Login.gov.

Final responses are due by 2 p.m. EDT on Dec. 15.