GSA, NIH Partner in CoE Initiative to Modernize NICHD

The General Services Administration (GSA) and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) – part of the National Institutes of Health – are teaming up to modernize IT operations at NICHD.

The collaboration is a part of GSA’s Centers of Excellence (CoE) initiative within GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) office and will facilitate NICHD’s acceleration and adoption of a modernization strategy.

“NICHD researchers carry out the institute’s mission in the lab, in the field, and in their offices using critical infrastructure, data, and applications,” GSA said in a press release. “The IT modernization strategic roadmap developed through this CoE partnership will provide immediate business value to NICHD and address strategic opportunities in an accelerated manner.”

According to the release, the CoE team will consist of cloud adoption, data and analytics, and organizational change management experts that will be supported by private sector teams and expert practitioners that will use best practices from the Federal and private sectors.

“The addition of NIH as a new partner is a testament to the dedication of the CoE, and the larger TTS team, to continue to serve agency partners amid today’s challenging environment,” TTS Director Anil Cheriyan said. “The CoE will help the NICHD team advance foundational technology elements, such as infrastructure, data, and applications that are critical enablers of its mission.”