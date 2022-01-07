The General Services Administration (GSA) issued an updated request for information (RFI) this week that aims to help Federal government senior executives improve workforce policies and initiatives.

GSA initially released the RFI in December but has now updated it with an extended deadline of Feb. 15 for responses.

The RFI explained the Federal government is now conducting a series of senior executive workforce summits two to three times a year to better coordinate workforce policies – amid the rapidly changing future of work.

As part of the first summit, Federal government officials identified “workforce topics for which they could most benefit in hearing about related best practices, strategies, and new technologies,” according to the RFI.

“This RFI, while not for a direct procurement, seeks public and private sector input as Federal leadership develops its future strategies/plans, and charts initiative/pilot efforts,” the RFI says, with emphasis GSA’s. “We very much hope that potential respondents will view this RFI and virtual industry day request as a true civic opportunity to help significantly shape the government’s thinking about the Federal workforce.”

Specific areas Federal officials want feedback on include improving hiring outcomes, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA), and thriving in a multi-dimensional Federal career.

Additionally, GSA is in search of “truly innovative speakers” to present on a topic to the executive councils, the summits, or directly to the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel Management leadership.