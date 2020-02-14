GSA, Labor Department Launch AI CoE Project

The General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Labor (DOL) are partnering on a new artificial intelligence (AI) Centers of Excellence (CoE) initiative.

GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) office will help DOL modernize its acquisition capabilities using robotics process automation (RPA). While the project begins in the acquisition department, DOL hopes to scale the capability through the agency as a shared service.

“We’re excited to partner with DOL as the CoE efforts continue to grow. We’re eager to hone in on the specific challenges faced by the department to achieve solutions that meet their needs, but are also repeatable and scalable,” TTS Director Anil Cheriyan said in a press release. “Robotics process automation in combination with artificial intelligence capabilities is gaining momentum in government and is a strategic focus area for TTS this year.”

Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella added, “The Department of Labor is always looking for ways to integrate new technologies into our operations. By partnering with GSA, our department will modernize our procurement process to better serve the taxpayers.”

TTS announced the AI CoE in September 2019, and is also working on an AI discovery sprint with the Department of Defense’s Joint AI Center. DOL is the sixth agency to work with the GSA and TTS on a CoE project.