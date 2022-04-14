The General Services Administration (GSA) has released its Equity Action Plan, which is meant to increase equity in Federal procurement, Federal buildings, and Federal technology design and delivery.

The action plan is a key part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s priority of advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities through the Federal government.

“This plan lays out how GSA intends to integrate diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility as a priority in everything we do, from delivering projects to designing websites,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said.

“For government to work, it needs to work for everyone. That’s why we’re focused on improving how we at GSA, and our Federal partners, can improve how we deliver services to all of America’s communities,” she added.

The action plan’s focus on these areas will allow GSA to deliver mission-critical services and core products across government to act as a force multiplier in advancing equity and removing barriers for underserved communities.

GSA plans to implement new strategies to remove barriers and enhance support and education for underserved communities through: