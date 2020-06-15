GSA, HUD Award Cloud and Customer Experience CoE Contracts

The General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded two contracts on June 15 to move forward with implementation of their cloud adoption and customer experience Centers of Excellence (CoE).

“As HUD moves into the implementation phase with the announcement of these awards, we are excited to support their agency-wide efforts to improve the experience of their customers during these unprecedented times,” GSA’s Technology Transformation Services Director Anil Cheriyan said. “We’re looking forward to this next phase of work and for the CoE to continue to deliver scalable solutions with the industry partners in these awards.”

As the CoE project progresses into Phase II, GSA and HUD awarded their cloud adoption request for quotations (RFQ) on accelerating the digitization of paper-based forms to Systems Engineering Solutions Corporation, and their customer experience (CX) RFQ in building an agency-wide CX capability to Booz Allen Hamilton.

“HUD continues transforming its business processes by enhancing our digital ecosystem with cloud adoption,” HUD CIO David Chow said. “We are looking to deploy a number of proofs of concept leveraging artificial intelligence, Forms as a Service, and records management.”

In May 2019, HUD announced that the CoE partnership would focus on six key focus areas: moving paper-based forms to cloud-hosted web forms, centralizing into one agency contact center, building a customer experience capability, bringing on a chief data officer, using data visualizations to create dashboards, and using analytics to ensure data-driven decision-making.