GSA, GAO Partner for Centers of Excellence Initiative

The General Services Administration (GSA) and Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced today that they’ve partnered on GSA’s Centers of Excellence (CoE) initiative and are “entering into a sprint-based discovery phase to address strategy, acquisition, and technology challenges and solutions, including cloud architecture and security configuration.”

The initiative, housed within GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) office, is intended to “accelerate establishing and operationalizing an Innovation Lab at GAO and provide additional technical infrastructure and cloud configuration support.”

TTS Director Anil Cheriyan said that the partnership “illustrates the momentum of the CoE to deliver outcomes that drive mission effectiveness. Putting innovation at the core of everything we do, we’re excited to engage with GAO and provide guidance along their exciting journey.”

In a statement, GSA explained that the CoE engagement will help expedite GAO’s Authority to Operate (ATO) processes for its Innovation Lab’s cloud-based infrastructure, services, and tools. The Innovation Lab aims to “shape the future of auditing by prototyping novel data science capabilities and exploring oversight impacts of emerging technologies such as digital ledgers and robotic process automation,” GSA said.

GAO is the seventh Federal agency to partner with GSA and use the CoE model for modernization. GSA has already worked with the Departments of Agriculture, House and Urban Development, Defense, and Labor, the Office of Personnel Management, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.