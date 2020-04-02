GSA Delays E-Marketplace Portal

The General Services Administration (GSA) is delaying its Commercial Platforms acquisition due to COVID-19 coronavirus disruptions. The platform is a key part of the agency’s plan to acquire an e-marketplace acquisition portal.

While GSA had planned to award a contract this spring, an April 1 post on GSA Interact states that a contract can now be expected “in the coming months.”

“Not surprisingly, GSA’s resources have shifted to support the COVID-19 response, and we’re having to prioritize certain activities to support the immediate needs of the Federal government. As a result, the contracting team for the Commercial Platforms proof of concept has also had to shift their focus to COVID-19 response efforts,” Laura Stanton, deputy assistant commissioner for IT category management, explained in the post.

When launched, the e-marketplace platform will help Federal agencies leverage enterprise pricing for micropurchases, such as office supplies.