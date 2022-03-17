The General Services Administration (GSA) has appointed Rebeca Lamadrid to serve as director for Presidential Innovation Fellows (PIF), a fellowship program that enables technologists and innovators to serve one-year stints at Federal agencies.

On Feb. 28, GSA announced its 2022 cohort of Presidential Innovation Fellows, who will serve at 14 Federal agencies to support the Biden-Harris administration’s focus on empowering the Federal workforce and delivering an effective and efficient government.

“Lamadrid comes to GSA with a background in experiential education, professional development, and fellowship program management,” GSA said in a press release.

“Deeply connected in the public sector, Lamadrid will continue and strengthen relationships with existing PIF agencies, explore opportunities for new partnerships, and put Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) at the core of her approach,” GSA said.

This year’s cohort marks the tenth year of the PIF program, which is housed within GSA’s Technology Transformation Services organization.