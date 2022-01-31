Major General Garrett Yee, the Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) assistant to the director, is retiring this spring.

In his current role, Yee is responsible for leading the agency’s military and civilian personnel in planning, developing, delivering, and operating joint command and control capabilities and global enterprise infrastructure. Those efforts directly support the President, Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, combatant commanders, Department of Defense components, and other mission partners.

Yee has also served as the military deputy to the Army CIO/G-6 and senior information security officer in the Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO)/G6, Headquarters, Department of the Army in the Pentagon.

The general has received numerous awards and accolades during his time of service; including a Fed 100 award in 2015 for his work as the commanding general for the 335th Signal Command and C4I director for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the Army Distinguished Service Medal, and a Legion of Merit.

According to a DISA spokesperson, Yee’s exit date is April 28. The agency has not named a successor at this time.