U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland was appointed as the fourth director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), during a Jan. 3 ceremony, during which she pledged to continue taking the DHA “down its path of excellence.”

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and grateful to this team, and excited about partnering with our surgeons general, our industry partners, and our patients during a dynamic period in health care,” said Crosland during the ceremony.

Crosland – who has for three decades served in the U.S. Army and the Military Health System – has held a variety of leadership positions throughout her career at military installations, hospitals, and clinics across the globe. Most recently as the Army deputy surgeon general, she also served as deputy commander of the Army’s Medical Command.

“Since the establishment of the agency in 2013, I have witnessed what you are capable of, and I know you bring a passion for and commitment to excellence,” said Crosland. She also accentuated the new vision of the DHA to “care for the joint force and those we are privileged to serve – anytime, anywhere – always.”

The Senate has confirmed her for promotion to lieutenant general, and she will receive her third star on Jan. 20.

Crosland is the first African American DHA director. She has replaced Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald Place, who served as a director since of DHA October 2019.

Under his tenure, Place oversaw a massive evolution of DHA with more than 700 military medical, dental, and veterinary facilities transitioning from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force to the agency.

Now, the DHA’s military and civilian workforce of more than 140,000 serve approximately 9.6 million active-duty service members, military retirees, and their families worldwide.