Brig. Gen. Bradley L. Pyburn took over as new Chief of Staff at U.S. Cyber Command on June 9.

In the new position, Pyburn “provides the Command’s directorates with guidance from the Commander and Deputy Commander while synchronizing the staff in all command efforts,” according to a statement from the military.

Before taking on his new role, Pyburn was Deputy Commander of the Sixteenth Air Force located in San Antonio, Texas, which is responsible for Air Force information warfare. That command’s responsibilities include intelligence gathering and analysis, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber warfare and electronic warfare operations.

As Deputy Commander, Pyburn focused primarily on multisource intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance products, applications, capabilities, and resources.

Pyburn began his military career in 1995. His experience includes commands of the 67th Cyberspace Wing, the 624th Operations Center, and the 332nd Expeditionary Communications Squadron in Iraq. He holds a bachelor’s in science from McKendree University and a master’s of science from the Air Force Institute of Technology.