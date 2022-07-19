General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will provide IT and network support to the U.S. Air Forces (USAF) stationed in Europe under a new $908 million contract, the Defense Department (DoD) announced.

The Europe-Wide Information Technology and Enterprise Network (EITEN) contract – awarded by the 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Ramstein Air Base in Germany – encompasses modernizing and supporting existing infrastructure, networks, systems, and operations and maintenance, and cybersecurity. It will also include the management of new requirements and emerging technology.

“This contract will equip airmen across Europe with the knowledge, tools, and data they need to mobilize and operate at any place and any time,” said Brian Sheridan, senior vice president for GDIT’s Defense Division, in a company statement.

Services under the EITEN contract are expected to take place at various facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, and throughout the rest of Europe. Work is expected to be completed by July 2027, with an optional three-year ordering period ending in July 2030.

“Consolidating multiple mission-critical services under a single contract will also allow for greater speed, flexibility, and accessibility of IT services needed across the region,” Sheridan said.