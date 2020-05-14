GDIT Wins $50M AI Contract with USPTO

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced on May 11 that it has won a $50 million contract with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to support the agency’s expansion and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). “With this new work, we will bring our AI, ML and robotic process automation expertise to help USPTO develop solutions that accelerate the patent and trademark process to benefit American innovators,” Christopher Hegedus, vice president and general management for GDIT’s Diplomacy, Commerce and Government Operations business area, said of the award. Over a 12-month period, GDIT will help the agency pilot, test, and implement the emerging tech solutions to improve application processing, prevent fraud, and cut backlogs.