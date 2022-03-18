General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) said today it won a $4.5 billion User Facing and Data Center Services (UDS) contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

Per the agreement, GDIT will provide NGA and its mission partners with hybrid cloud services –

including commercial clouds and data centers, innovative IT design, engineering, implementation, and operations and sustainment services.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with NGA and look forward to this opportunity to continue to leverage our portfolio of innovative technologies and services to advance the geospatial mission,” said Amy Gilliland, GDIT’s president, in a statement.

The $4.5 billion UDS agreement is a single-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract with a 10-year ordering period. The contract is intended to advance NGA’s geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) capabilities and support global users by delivering a full range of enterprise services – such as application services, high-performance computing, virtual desktop, unified communications, DevOps, Platform as a Service, and mobile secure wireless across multiple networks and agency locations worldwide.

Technology implementation under the contract will also support the IT infrastructure at NGA’s new campus in St. Louis, Next NGA West. The region has become a strategic hub for the geospatial community.

The GEOINT agency in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Air Force decided to invest $1.7 billion to build the Next NGA West Campus, accelerating the evolution of GEOINT in St. Louis. Jumping on that momentum, in 2021 GDIT expanded its presence in St. Louis with the opening of its flagship facility at the Cortex in December 2021.

