General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has appointed former Army Major Gen. Garrett Yee vice president and general manager of the company’s Army sector.

Yee, who retired from military service in April, was assistant to the director of the Pentagon’s Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), where he was responsible for leading the agency’s military and civilian personnel in planning, developing, delivering, and operating joint command and control capabilities and global enterprise infrastructure.

He also served as the military deputy to the Army CIO/G-6 and senior information security officer in the Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO)/G6, Headquarters, Department of the Army, in the Pentagon.

Gen. Yee’s combat deployments include Operation Inherent Resolve in Middle East, where he was director of cyber information systems for the Combined Joint Task Force. During Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, he served as deputy commander of the 335th signal command in Afghanistan.

In his new position at GDIT, Yee will be “responsible for driving growth and innovation and meeting customer needs, including providing specialized technology solutions and services in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, 5G and high-performance computing that improve the security, effectiveness and efficiency of our nation’s warfighters,” the company said.

“Garrett brings a wealth of expertise and experience from a distinguished military career to our team,” commented Brian Sheridan, GDIT’s senior vice president for the defense division. “His extensive knowledge and background in global communications and IT systems will be a tremendous asset in supporting our customers’ missions.”

“GDIT has a great reputation for supporting the warfighter’s mission and enabling a work force that is innovative, connected and productive,” said Yee in a statement. “After a fulfilling military career, I am excited to transition to a company that is focused on serving its customers while also prioritizing its people.”