The United States Navy awarded General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) a four-year contract to modernize and consolidate the Navy’s existing IT help desks. The company said the value of the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is $136 million.

According to GDIT, the company will leverage secure, cloud-based artificial intelligence technologies to fulfill the contract.

“The GDIT project team will transform the Navy’s Tier-1 service desks to a single, powerful knowledge-based solution – ensuring 24x7x365 continuous operations for warfighters ashore and afloat around the world,” the company said.

“We are pleased to continue our long legacy of working closely with the U.S. Navy to use innovative technology to modernize systems, improve service delivery, and enhance the user experience,” commented Leigh Palmer, senior vice president for Defense at GDIT.

“This program, which will support thousands of Navy personnel globally, will leverage the latest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and natural language processing to create an adaptive solution that becomes smarter with every transaction,” Palmer said.