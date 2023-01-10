General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today that it received a $152 million supercomputing, cybersecurity, and software contract from the Alabama Supercomputer Authority (ASA) to support educational clients across the state.

Under the contract – which has a five-year base period with two potential option years – GDIT will be responsible for provisioning, managing, and operating ASA’s computer and network systems.

“This contract supports sustainability of ASA’s broadband connectivity and related services to more than 780 educational clients in the state,” said Debra Wallace, CEO of ASA. “I am pleased to have the expertise of the GDIT staff in supporting our mission of advancing Alabama through technology.”

ASA is an Alabama state-funded corporation that operates statewide supercomputer, telecommunications systems, and application development services. It also operates the Alabama Research and Education Network, which “provides internet access and supercomputer resources to public K-12 schools, charter schools, community colleges, universities, and public libraries across the state,” according to the press release.

The contract allows GDIT to help support the State of Alabama’s IT systems, including high-performance computing, enterprise network management, cybersecurity, application development, and hosting in a hybrid multi-cloud environment.

“This contract will enhance ASA’s ability to provide fast, secure and reliable access to research and education resources across the state of Alabama,” said Scott Mack, GDIT vice president and general manager for state and local government. “We have partnered with ASA for nearly 30 years and look forward to continuing to serve the state with innovative technology services.”