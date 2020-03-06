GDIT Files Protest Over Navy’s NGEN Contract Award

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on March 4 to the U.S. Navy’s award last month of the latest version of its Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) contract that is worth over $7.7 billion.

The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command awarded the contract on Feb. 5 to Leidos, after receiving three bids.

GAO indicated it has until June 12 to decide the case. Work is scheduled to begin on the contract this year and is expected to be completed by February 2025.