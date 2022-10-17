What is the future of the healthcare system, and how will innovations in automation and telehealth provide new opportunities to deliver care and drive health business insight?

How about the supply chain of the future? With logistics disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to figure out how technology can safely ease the movement of millions of global products.

These and other challenging issues at the intersection of health and technological advance will be at the forefront of GDIT Emerge Health 2022. The Nov. 3 conference features a roster of high-level government and industry speakers who will explain how technology is opening new horizons for health agencies – and what the next big breakthrough might be.

It’s the third in a series that began with GDIT Emerge 2019, an effort by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to harness the power of technology and public-private partnerships to solve especially difficult problems. Last year, Emerge examined digital modernization, emerging technology, and defense cloud with a series of virtual events.

This year’s in-person conference will convene in the context of technological innovation that is transforming healthcare as never before.

Speakers will examine the crossroads of innovation and mission – and also look to the future. During the Next Healthcare Moonshot Fireside Chat, Tanja Davidsen, acting data ecosystems and development branch chief at the National Cancer Institute’s Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology, and Susan Castillo, NIH business area executive for GDIT, will explore how to harness “moonshot ideals” and new technologies to advance evidence-based clinical care and business insights.

The future will also be under the microscope at the Supply Chain of the Future Panel, moderated by Nisa Moore, GDIT’s vice president of diplomacy. It will assess how future supply chains should operate and how data standardization and technologies such as 5G can help reduce supply chain complexity.

The conference, at the Bethesda Marriott in Bethesda, Md., will kick off with a welcome from Kamal Narang, vice president and general manager of the Federal Health Sector at GDIT, and an opening keynote from GDIT President Amy Gilliland.

The government keynote will follow, featuring Dr. Carolyn Clancy, assistant under secretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Participants will then move into a series of moderated discussions, starting with a Cyber Health Panel that will delve into the delicate balance between security and innovation in the context of implementing cyber tools and practices such as zero trust and cloud. Moderator Matt Hayden, GDIT’s vice president of cyber client engagement, will be joined by Lynette Sherrill, deputy assistant secretary for information security and chief information security officer at the VA, Conrad Bovell, director of information system security in the Office of Financial Management at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and Col. Joseph Hoffert, senior information security officer for the Defense Health Agency.

A Health Equity Fireside Chat on how to improve health outcomes for populations experiencing disproportional access to care will follow, leading into a Health Data and Artificial Intelligence panel. It will delve into how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can be leveraged in the new era of massive health data collection.

Dave Vennergrund, vice president of AI and data insights at GDIT, will moderate the health data/AI panel. Speakers are Greg Little, chief digital and artificial intelligence officer for enterprise platforms and business optimization at the Department of Defense, and Dr. Rafael Fricks, associate director of AI in Medical Imaging at the VA’s National AI Institute.

Moving into mid-afternoon, sessions will include a Government CIO Panel and an Innovation Spotlight Session on Mission Application of AI and ML.

Additional event speakers include:

Jose Arrieta, former chief information officer (CIO) at the Department of Health and Human Services

Rajiv Uppal, CIO at CMS

Michelle Allender Smith, director of the Office of Health Equity at the Health Resources and Services Administration

Ivonne Arena, deputy CIO of the Defense Health Agency

The conference is sponsored by Akamai, Amazon Web Services, Apptio, ASRC Federal, BusinessOptix, CrowdStrike, Elastic, Google and Fitbit Health Solutions, HashiCorp, Pure Storage, Rubrik, and Snowflake.

