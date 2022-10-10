On a single day in 2019, a group of government and private sector innovators spanning the entire Federal information technology ecosystem gathered in Washington, D.C., and laid out potential solutions to some of the nation’s most pressing technological challenges.

The inaugural GDIT Emerge 2019 event brought together the tech sector’s elite, from Federal IT leaders to the largest private sector players, and the emerging technology labs of Silicon Valley. The goal, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) officials explained at the time, was to use the power of tech and public-private collaboration to solve seemingly impossible problems. In 2021, Emerge returned with virtual events focusing on digital modernization, emerging technology, and defense cloud.

Now, with a global pandemic and technological innovation transforming healthcare as never before, the Emerge conference is back on Nov. 3 with the in-person GDIT Emerge Health 2022. This newest entry in the Emerge series will explore the crossroads of innovation and mission to uncover how technology is expanding healthcare access and delivery and protecting healthcare data and systems.

The roster of high-level speakers from government and industry will take stock of the three years since the pandemic began, a time that has seen tremendous advances across the spectrum of healthcare technology to overcome barriers to healthcare delivery and improve information management.

The advent of 5G, for example, is expected to revolutionize healthcare delivery, with its increased bandwidth further accelerating the telehealth expansion that arose from the pandemic – and aiding related applications such as remote surgery.

In the rapidly expanding arena of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, substantial focus is also on healthcare. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), for example, recently released a list of 41 AI use cases detailing how the agency is using the technology.

Nearly all of the cases are health related, ranging from an AI-powered physical therapy app to an AI coach that helps doctors perform cardiac surgery, and an eye movement analysis tool that screens for markers of brain injuries.

Several senior VA officials will speak at GDIT Emerge Health 2022, including Lynette Sherrill, the agency’s acting deputy assistant secretary for information security and chief information security officer. Her remarks will be delivered against the backdrop of several years of increasing cyberattacks against healthcare entities and increased focus on protecting critical health data.

Dr. Carolyn Clancy, assistant under secretary for health at the VA, will deliver the government keynote address.

Other speakers at this year’s GDIT event include Greg Little, chief digital and artificial intelligence office for enterprise platforms and business optimization at the Department of Defense, and Rajiv Uppal, chief information officer at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

They will be joined on the speaker’s rostrum by a number of top GDIT officials, including GDIT president Amy Gilliland and Kamal Narang, the company’s vice president and general manager of the Federal Health Sector.

The Nov. 3 event will be held at the Bethesda Marriott in Bethesda, Md., and is sponsored by Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, Google Cloud, ASRC Federal, Pure Storage, CrowdStrike, HashiCorp, Rubrik, and Akamai.

