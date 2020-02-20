GAO Unveils Mobile-Friendly, Redesigned Website

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) launched a new, mobile-friendly version of its public-facing website Feb. 13.

The new website is housed under the same domain, GAO.gov, but with some notable improvements. Streamlined design, new features, and an easier way to connect with agency experts were implemented to help the public access the government watchdog.

“This website will better help users access our work and recommendations on how to improve government, no matter what kind of mobile device they may be using,” GAO Lead and U.S. Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro said in a press release.

He added, “We make thousands of recommendations with the potential to save the government billions of dollars and improve operations. This website will help us better ensure we keep Congress and the public informed about needed improvements across the Federal government.”

Other updates to the website include: