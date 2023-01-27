The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has chosen Karen Howard to be the agency’s acting chief scientist according to her LinkedIn profile.

Howard’s appointment comes after Tim Person left the agency this month to join a new position in private industry.

In her new position, Howard will be tasked with giving guidance on various areas of technology including data analytics and nuclear engineering.

Howard has over 15 years of experience working at GAO in various roles including director of science and technology assessment, as well as assistant director for physical sciences.

She comes to new the position with a PH.D in environmental chemistry from SUNY ESF as well as a masters in analytical chemistry from Youngstown State University.