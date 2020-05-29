G-7 Science and Tech Ministers Issue Declaration to Partner on COVID-19 Response

The G-7 Science and Technology Ministers recognized that a global pandemic will require a global response.

To foster communication, information sharing, and collaboration, G-7 countries – the United States, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany – issued a declaration regarding their plans to work together on a response to COVID-19.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released a statement on May 28 detailing the group’s plans.

In the declaration, the G-7 leaders said there must be a “strongly coordinated international approach, based on science and evidence, consistent with our democratic values, including encouraging science, research, and technology cooperation and utilizing the strengths of private enterprise.”

The group identified five priority areas that will require global cooperation. The G-7 leaders pledged to work together to: