FTC Delivers Reports on Consumer Privacy Work

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has delivered two congressionally-requested reports on the agency’s consumer privacy work as part of the fiscal year 2020 spending bill that funds FTC and other agencies.

The first report details the way FTC uses its authorities to protect consumer privacy and security and to “deter unfair and deceptive conduct.” The report is in response to the Senate Appropriations Committee Report accompanying the FY2020 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Bill.

The second report outlines how FTC utilizes resources for protecting consumer privacy and security. Additionally, it covers what further resources would be needed to expanded FTC efforts.

“The work the Federal Trade Commission has done to protect consumer privacy and to ensure that consumers’ data are secure is without equal, worldwide. We are proud of the volume, quality, and impact of the work this agency has done with a fraction of the staff and resources of our international sister agencies. There is no question that with more authority and more resources, we could do more,” FTC Chairman Joe Simons and Commissioners Christine Wilson and Noah Joshua Phillips said in a joint statement.