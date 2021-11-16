Intrusion, a provider of AI-enabled cybersecurity services, has named former Federal CIO Tony Scott president and CEO.

“We are pleased to welcome Tony to Intrusion and believe his unparalleled expertise, decades of executive leadership and highly regarded reputation will provide significant benefit to the company at this critical stage of our evolution,” commented Tony LeVecchio, Intrusion’s chairman.

Scott brings a blue-chip background to the new position, having served as Federal CIO from February 2015 to January 2017, and since then as chairman of his own TonyScottGroup, and also as senior data privacy and cybersecurity advisor at Squire Patton Boggs.

Before his Federal government service, Scott held CIO titles at Microsoft, Walt Disney Co., and VMWare.

“His deep knowledge and connections at the Federal Government will be extremely valuable to the management and oversight of our government business, while his broad experience at market-leading enterprises will be critical for the positioning and global expansion of our Shield solution,” said LeVecchio.

Scott said on his LinkedIn account that he was “pleased to be joining the great team at Intrusion,” and “looking forward to working with our partners, customers, and our talented team.”