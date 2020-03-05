Former DoJ CIO Klimavicz Joins KPMG

Joseph Klimavicz, who retired as Department of Justice (DoJ) CIO at the end of last month, joined consulting firm KPMG in a managing director position. In his new role, Klimavicz will help KPMG advise Federal agencies on common tech challenges, such as cloud transitions and cyber defense. “Joe is a respected federal IT leader and we’re very glad to have him on the KPMG team as we help agencies transform their IT operations. Our clients will benefit from the deep, hands-on experience he has acquired over many years in government IT – particularly in the area of cybersecurity and cloud adoption,” Chris Marston, KPMG principal, said. Klimavicz served the public sector for nearly forty years and led DoJ’s multi-billion-dollar IT portfolio.