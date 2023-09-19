Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has hired former Air Force Chief Information Officer (CIO) Lauren Knausenberger as the company’s chief innovation officer.

Knausenberger departed the Air Force in June after nearly three years in the CIO position. Before taking the service branch’s top IT job, she was the Air Force’s chief transformation officer and director of cyberspace innovation. Prior to signing on with the Air Force, Knausenberger was founder and president of consulting at Accellint, Inc.

Last month, the Air Force appointed Venice Goodwine as the service branch’s new CIO.

At SAIC, Knausenberger will lead the company’s innovation strategy across its solutions and services portfolio, and also work to ensure the company’s transformation capabilities are “mission-relevant, agile, and aligned with the needs of our customers,” SAIC said.

She will also lead SAIC’s corporate strategy function and oversee the company’s chief technology officer and Innovation Factory teams.