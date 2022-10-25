The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) on Oct. 21 warning about ransomware attacks by the Daixin Team hacking group.

The advisory says the Daixin Team has been targeting U.S. healthcare organizations with extortion attempts via ransomware and tools, and says the group is linked to hackers operating within China.

Daixin Team has been targeting healthcare and public health (HPH) facilities in the United States since June of this year, and has been linked with multiple attacks.

The group’s tactics include exploitation of VPN technologies to gain access to servers, and in at least one case the group has leaked private data on individuals, the U.S. agencies said.

CISA advised HPH facilities to update their systems to the most up-to-date operating systems, software, and firmware, and to be on the lookout for phishing exploits.