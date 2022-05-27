While the use of AI technologies is proving effective as a tool to help stop cyber criminals, the Federal government continues to faces an uphill road in deploying the technology, a U.S. Secret Service official said this week.

Roy Dotson Jr., Acting Special Agent in Charge, USSS National Pandemic Fraud Recovery Coordinator, at the U.S. Secret Service, said at a May 26 ATARC event entitled “Impact of AI and Machine Learning on Financial Crime Investigation” that the Federal government still lacks some of the professional resources it needs to further implement AI tech to deter financial crimes.

“We’re extremely limited, it’s very difficult for us to hire experienced data scientists, forensic accountants – those [people] in the fields that would be very beneficial to us,” he said.

Dotson also talked about strategic options for AI deployments that would better help deter cyber criminals.

“I’m a big proponent of being proactive instead of reactive,” he said. “That’s what I would love to see, so that we can be on the same playing field as the more complex cybercriminal, that would give us a leg up,” Dotson said. “There is also different AI that I’d love to see be used as well,” he added.

While the Federal government is still facing AI implementation issues, Dotson explained how the technology has already been helping to stop cyber crimes.

“It gives us a better chance of working cases faster, identifying suspects quicker, and that helps us to possibly apprehend people that we might not have a chance because of the time delay that other traditional means that take longer going through data,” he said.