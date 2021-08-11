FedRAMP released its annual survey for FY2021 today.

In a blog post, FedRAMP officials said they are “constantly looking for ways to improve stakeholder engagement and provide the tools and services [users] need to be successful.” FedRAMP will use the information gathered to gauge how it is doing and identify changes to the program that can help better meet the needs of FedRAMP customers.

Among other questions, the survey asks respondents whether they are satisfied with the FedRAMP program, whether they feel FedRAMP is acting in their best interest, and whether they feel FedRAMP has made significant improvements to the program in the last year. The survey also collects what role the respondent has and how long they’ve interacted with FedRAMP.

The survey, which FedRAMP says should only take a few minutes to complete, is seeking input from anyone who has interacted with FedRAMP in the past year. Potential respondents have until Sept. 14, 2021, to submit their feedback.

