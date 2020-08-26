FedRAMP Makes Progress and Looks for Consistency in 2021, Director Says

The General Services Administration’s (GSA) FedRAMP Program has made significant strides over fiscal year 2020 and its priorities remain consistent as we look toward FY2021.

According to FedRAMP Director Ashley Mahan at today’s FCW FedRAMP Summit, the program achieved nearly 200 FedRAMP authorized products, is on track to authorize over 60 cloud service offerings in FY2020, and has achieved over 1,850 reuses of cloud products.

“We set our goals high for FY2020, and we’ve made some tremendous strides in terms of growth, automation, and also a focus on simplifying our message to all of our customers out there,” Mahan said. “We couldn’t have experienced any of this growth [and] progress that we’ve made this year without the incredible support that we’ve received from industry as well as our agency partners.”

To meet FedRAMP goals, GSA focused on laying the foundation for transformation in five key areas:

FedRAMP Open Security Control Assessment Language (OSCAL) Baselines and Security Package Materials and working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to apply this baseline;

Conversion Tools;

Threat-Based Profile;

Web Services API Specifications; and

Updated and Released Guidance Documents.

As the program looks forward to FY2021, Mahan says that the priorities have remained consistent. The program looks to keep simplicity at the center of FedRAMP, incorporate automation into the process, grow the FedRAMP marketplace, and provide more learning opportunities for the FedRAMP community.

To learn more about the FedRAMP program, Mahan also introduced the program’s YouTube channel which will be an additional way to engage stakeholders and learn more about the program.