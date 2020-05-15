Federal Data Strategy Updated to Extend Action Plan Due-Dates

The government’s Federal Data Strategy team extended some of the target dates for its 2020 action plan, and is making sure that COVID-19 response data is of the highest priority in the Federal Data Strategy’s call for agencies to prioritize data assets and projects.

“Consistent with M-20-16 Federal Agency Operational Alignment to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, the Federal Data Strategy 2020 Action Plan is adjusting Actions by extending several Agency target dates by one month and one Shared Solution target date by three months,” the update says.

The strategy’s Action 2 – which requires constituting a diverse data governance body – has extended to Oct. 31, 2020 the target date for assessing current staff data skills and literacy dedicated to the data governance body.

Under the strategy’s Action 3 – Assessing Data and Related Infrastructure Maturity – selecting an operational maturity assessment model has been extended to July 31, 2020, from the original date of June 30. Similarly extended by one month to July 31 under the strategy’s Action 4 is the requirement to perform an assessment of current staff and data literacy skills.

Actions 5 and 6 have added language to make COVID-19 a high priority in data assets. Action 6 also includes an extended deadline to “update comprehensive data inventory to conform to standard metadata.” That deadline is extended from July 31, 2020 to 90 days after the Office of Management and Budget and General Services Administration issue standard metadata guidance.