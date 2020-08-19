Federal CISO Grant Schneider Departing for Private Sector

Grant Schneider is stepping down as Federal CISO and senior director for cybersecurity policy on the White House National Security Council (NSC) to become senior director of cybersecurity services at Venable LLP.

“Venable presented the rare opportunity to work with some of the nation’s leading minds in shaping the future of cybersecurity from within the private sector,” Schneider said of the move. “I have spent my nearly 28 years of government service implementing innovative programs and policies on a national scale and am eager to stretch these muscles in new ways to advance the cybersecurity goals of the firm’s clients.”

Schneider took on the permanent role of Federal CISO in 2018 after serving in an acting capacity prior to that. Before joining the CISO office, Schneider served as a cybersecurity advisor to former Federal CIO Tony Scott, where he helped create an E-Gov Cyber and National Security Unit at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The Federal CISO was a frequent speaker at government IT events on subjects ranging from the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program to the White House’s National Cyber Strategy released in 2018.

“Grant joins us from a distinguished career in the federal government, where he led numerous initiatives that were pivotal to managing risk and enhancing our national cybersecurity, not least of which was his recent work on supply chain security, encryption, and identity management,” said Ari Schwartz, managing director of cybersecurity services at Venable, in a news release.

“We look forward to welcoming him to our team and leveraging this experience in service to our clients,” said Schwartz, who was former Special Assistant to President Obama and senior director for cybersecurity on the NSC.