The Federal Chief Data Officers (CDO) Council is seeking feedback on its mission and focus areas, including workforce development, in a new request for information (RFI) published on the Federal Register today.

The CDO Council, established by the Open, Public, Electronic, and Necessary (OPEN) Government Data Act, is tasked with developing resources to support Federal CDOs, evaluating new tech for the collection and use of data, and coordinating with other Federal councils on data-related activities.

The council is looking for input on a number of questions related to seven key areas: general feedback on the chosen focus areas; data skills and workforce development; data inventory; data sharing; value and maturity; ethics and equity; and technology.

“The council’s vision is to improve government mission achievement and increase the benefits to the nation through improvement in the management, use, protection, dissemination, and generation of data in government decision-making and operations,” the RFI says. “Through this request for information (RFI), the CDOC seeks input, information, and recommendations from a broad array of public stakeholders on available methods, approaches, and tools that could assist in the CDOC’s efforts.”

In particular, for the data skills and workforce development category, the council is looking for feedback on how to improve its data science upskilling programs, which are headed by the Federal CDO Council’s Data Skills Working Group.

The council wants to know how it can improve the data acumen of the Federal workforce, how to incorporate public sector data and topics into training, and the roles and responsibilities of a data-driven organization.

The council said it will share responses from the RFI with the relevant working groups and stakeholders. Additionally, it anticipates sharing a review from the RFI comments publicly.

Comments to the RFI are due by November 15, 2021.