FDIC Names Sylvia Burns CIO, Chief Privacy Officer

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has named Sylvia Burns Chief Information Officer and Chief Privacy Officer, with a mandate to lead implementation of the agency’s five-year IT modernization plan.

She joined FDIC in 2018 as Deputy CIO, with a focus on IT strategic planning, enterprise architecture, and data management.

“It’s a thrill to lead such a talented and dedicated team as we implement our agency’s ongoing IT modernization plan,” Burns told MeriTalk in a statement. “I am immensely grateful to Chairman McWilliams and FDIC’s board for their trust and I’m looking forward to building a more secure, modern and transparent technology environment.”

“Under her leadership, the organization is shifting to cloud-based platforms and software that reduce the on-premises IT footprint and provide more responsive solutions to the FDIC’s dynamic business needs,” the agency said. FDCI added that Burns will continue to lead an interagency initiative under the Federal CIO Council to help federal agencies adopt zero trust architectures.

Prior to her work at FDIC, Burns was CIO at the Department of the Interior, where she led a reorganization effort to improve delivery of IT services, and restructure IT management and reporting structures.

“Sylvia is a recognized leader in information technology and is well-suited to continue our strategic efforts moving forward,” said FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams, in a statement. “With many years of IT know-how, Sylvia is the perfect choice to continue our ongoing mission to protect our technical systems, modernize our infrastructure and improve the way we collect and report data to the public,” McWilliams said.